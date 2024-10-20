Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at KeyCorp

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by KeyCorp from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TALO. Mizuho initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.65.

TALO opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.67 and a beta of 1.93. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $549.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.61 million. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 306,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,528,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,082,396. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,119,000 shares of company stock worth $22,931,130. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Talos Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,920,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,703,000 after acquiring an additional 332,489 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Talos Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 375,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Talos Energy by 32.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Talos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Talos Energy by 33.0% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

