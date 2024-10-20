TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Stock Holdings Raised by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TELUS were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after purchasing an additional 126,488 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,472,610 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $188,835,000 after acquiring an additional 636,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TELUS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $406,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,988 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of TELUS by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 163,579 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 71,655 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

TELUS Stock Performance

NYSE:TU opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.14. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $19.14.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. TELUS had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.87%.

About TELUS

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.