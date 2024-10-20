The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $2,150,368.00 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 29,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $2,150,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 551,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,783,900.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $576,450.00.

On Thursday, August 15th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 12,320 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $802,032.00.

Shares of SCHW opened at $71.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.66 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a market capitalization of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company's revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.49%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its position in Charles Schwab by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 28,736.1% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,485,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,485 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $105,563,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 231.2% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,498,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,433,000 after buying an additional 1,046,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Charles Schwab from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

