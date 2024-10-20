The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $214,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Clorox by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.14.
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $161.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $114.68 and a one year high of $169.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 83.92, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.41.
Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 252.85%.
In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
