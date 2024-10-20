The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.34. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $159.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.39. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $136.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.36.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

