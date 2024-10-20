The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target to $140.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Natera from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Natera from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Natera from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $122.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.23 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.49. Natera has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $133.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.39. Natera had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Natera will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total transaction of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 206,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,211,728. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.65, for a total value of $185,946.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,170,315.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.77, for a total value of $108,627.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,211,728. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,765 shares of company stock worth $6,016,700 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 3.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Natera by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Natera by 148.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

