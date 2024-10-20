The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $141,000 Stock Position in Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Theravance Biopharma were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 30.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma Stock Up 2.1 %

TBPH stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.44 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The company has a market cap of $430.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Theravance Biopharma ( NASDAQ:TBPH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 21.29% and a negative net margin of 73.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Theravance Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Theravance Biopharma

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Theravance Biopharma news, major shareholder Eli Samaha acquired 999,800 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $7,798,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,511,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,186,970. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

(Free Report)

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.