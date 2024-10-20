The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stock Holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCAT. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Health Catalyst by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,413,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,131 shares during the last quarter. Daventry Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 2,247,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $564,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 438.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,279,000 after buying an additional 3,221,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $200,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $32,243.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,537.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Health Catalyst news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $32,243.71. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 150,006 shares in the company, valued at $928,537.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,460.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,396 shares of company stock worth $258,415. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Trading Up 0.1 %

HCAT stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.32. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 28.87% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Health Catalyst

(Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.