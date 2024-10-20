The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 260.3% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 58.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TJX opened at $117.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.92 and a 52 week high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 37.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.76.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

