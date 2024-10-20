ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

In other ThredUp news, Director Patricia Nakache sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,498.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other ThredUp news, Director Noam Paransky acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $31,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 546,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,690.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patricia Nakache sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,498.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 385,008 shares of company stock worth $308,906 and have sold 83,843 shares worth $173,133. 34.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,707,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 127,600 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ThredUp by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,548,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after buying an additional 362,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ThredUp by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 251,629 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in ThredUp by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 674,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in ThredUp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 771,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 209,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDUP opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.71. ThredUp has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.80.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ThredUp will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

