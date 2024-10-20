Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Director Sells $3,651,250.00 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) Director Christopher P. Comparato sold 125,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total value of $3,651,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,454.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Toast Stock Up 2.6 %

TOST opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.27%. Toast’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TOST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho raised shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Toast from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Toast from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Toast during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,078,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in Toast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

