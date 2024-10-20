Traders Buy High Volume of ARK Innovation ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 69,420 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 47,359 call options.

Institutional Trading of ARK Innovation ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 107.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $33.76 and a one year high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.93.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

