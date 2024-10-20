Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.33.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.
NASDAQ TRNS opened at $132.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 0.67. Transcat has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. Transcat’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
