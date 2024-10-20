Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Transcat in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Transcat from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Transcat by 6.1% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Transcat by 23.6% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Transcat by 7.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 756,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,121 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Transcat by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $132.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 0.67. Transcat has a 52 week low of $84.45 and a 52 week high of $147.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $123.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $66.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.35 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.69%. Transcat’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

