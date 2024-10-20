TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Acquired by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.8% during the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in TransUnion by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $107.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of -84.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $108.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -33.07%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,047.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.58, for a total transaction of $248,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,047.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

