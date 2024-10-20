Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 117,912 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,462,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 618,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,676,000 after purchasing an additional 98,505 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 178,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 33,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 27,811 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPH opened at $31.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

