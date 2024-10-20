Truist Financial Corp Has $173,000 Holdings in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076,160 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Nutex Health worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUTX
Insider Activity at Nutex Health
Nutex Health Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NUTX opened at $22.30 on Friday. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.
Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%.
About Nutex Health
Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutex Health
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Nutex Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutex Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.