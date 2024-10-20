Truist Financial Corp Has $173,000 Holdings in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 291,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,076,160 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Nutex Health worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutex Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Insider Activity at Nutex Health

Nutex Health Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Jon Christian Bates acquired 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.46 per share, with a total value of $28,971.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,864.42. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 38.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NUTX opened at $22.30 on Friday. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $76.08 million for the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

Featured Stories

