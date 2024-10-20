Truist Financial Corp Has $217,000 Stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,488.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 867,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,415,000 after buying an additional 813,311 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Get FTAI Aviation alerts:

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $149.74. The company has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.58.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $443.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $118.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $90.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.