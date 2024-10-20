Truist Financial Corp Invests $204,000 in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (BATS:GSEP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 0.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 532,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 164,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 33,790 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 250.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 61,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 22,229 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Stock Performance

BATS GSEP opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $33.76.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – September (GSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

