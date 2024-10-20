Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 587,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 7,942.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 252,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 249,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $31.90 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $31.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.07.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

