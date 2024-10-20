Truist Financial Corp Makes New $228,000 Investment in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 11.6% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,041,000 after purchasing an additional 36,532 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 7.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,847,000 after purchasing an additional 70,592 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 136.3% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Trading Up 0.3 %

BUFF opened at $44.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.86.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

