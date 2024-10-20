Truist Financial Corp Sells 226 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEIS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,543,395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $463,335,000 after purchasing an additional 73,028 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,910,000 after buying an additional 199,578 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after acquiring an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,442,000 after acquiring an additional 118,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 540,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,754,000 after acquiring an additional 102,659 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $110.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.18. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $81.86 and a one year high of $119.75.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $364.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 14.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.11.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

