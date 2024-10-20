Truist Financial Corp Sells 42,360 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,360 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LESL. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 32,510.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LESL shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $6.40 to $5.15 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.96.

Leslie’s Price Performance

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $2.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $491.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its 200-day moving average is $3.82. Leslie’s, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $8.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $569.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.99 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 0.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Leslie’s

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

