Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,679 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,679 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Stock Up 0.4 %

NOMD stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The business had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.21 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

