Truist Financial Corp Sells 90,820 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 84.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,265 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 90,820 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,177,845 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,169,330,000 after buying an additional 806,770 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,881,356 shares of the airline’s stock worth $644,466,000 after buying an additional 14,549,310 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,240,659 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,928 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,199,121 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 153,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 876,505 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Stock Performance
Shares of AAL opened at $13.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.80. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.
About American Airlines Group
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
