Truist Financial Corp Takes $216,000 Position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth about $884,000. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the second quarter worth approximately $821,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,000. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 637,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after purchasing an additional 76,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,652 shares in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRESY opened at $8.95 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $6.56 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $294.43 million during the quarter.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Profile

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

