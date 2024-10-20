Truist Financial Corp Takes $218,000 Position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.99% of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $591,000.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Friday. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a 12 month low of $40.13 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2349 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

