Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,217 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 90,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,134,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 96,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $17.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.26 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

