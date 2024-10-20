Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.50 to $47.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Truist Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.02.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $43.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $26.95 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is -157.58%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. bought 57,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 6,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $295,208.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 57,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.96 per share, with a total value of $2,518,908.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 569,271 shares in the company, valued at $25,025,153.16. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,643,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,854,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,493 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,840,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $149,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,598 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,712,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,353,000 after purchasing an additional 834,048 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Truist Financial by 278.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,112,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,379,000 after buying an additional 818,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,957,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

