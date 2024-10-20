Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 10,251,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,383,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
