Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Up 2.2% – Still a Buy?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 10,251,111 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,383,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.80.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,928,160.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,194,839.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,299.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 405,059 shares in the company, valued at $9,194,839.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock worth $2,908,733. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DJT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

