Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 1,500 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,842,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,063,000 after acquiring an additional 828,150 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,710,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,117,000 after acquiring an additional 193,898 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,604,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,049,000 after acquiring an additional 255,250 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,436,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,157,000 after acquiring an additional 899,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,120,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,672,000 after acquiring an additional 41,939 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

IPG stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.78. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $35.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 27.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.