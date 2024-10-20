Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 645 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its stake in BorgWarner by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 73,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,262 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 368,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in BorgWarner by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 844,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,633,000 after purchasing an additional 593,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in BorgWarner by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 46,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $35.20 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $39.10. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.90.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.31.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

