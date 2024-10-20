Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CWB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 291.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 106.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $273,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CWB opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $64.56 and a 52 week high of $77.75.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

