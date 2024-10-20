Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 12 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $885,000. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $462,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $1,210.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,221.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,142.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,078.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,275.00 to $1,250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,206.87.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

