Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1,052.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $119.74.
iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
