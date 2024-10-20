Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 976 SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the second quarter valued at $71,296,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 149.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 552,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,298,000 after acquiring an additional 331,607 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9,091.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 234,468 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,788,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10,348.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 121,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $88.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

