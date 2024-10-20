Trust Co. of Vermont Grows Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at $206,211,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7,363.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 422,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,067,000 after acquiring an additional 417,120 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,060,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,402,000 after acquiring an additional 309,738 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 162.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,263,000 after acquiring an additional 277,274 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 379.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 306,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,909,000 after acquiring an additional 242,271 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $402.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $406.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $369.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $334.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.58.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

