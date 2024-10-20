Trust Co. of Vermont Has $105,000 Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 54,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 977.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 788,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $77.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,997,782 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.43.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

