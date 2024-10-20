Trust Co. of Vermont Has $152,000 Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in AON were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,661,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,894,053,000 after acquiring an additional 64,500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AON by 2.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,552,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,183,000 after buying an additional 309,702 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in AON by 1.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,405,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,449,000 after buying an additional 52,099 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in AON by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,805,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,151,000 after buying an additional 127,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its position in AON by 2.1% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 2,409,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,390,000 after buying an additional 49,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AON. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $347.06.

NYSE:AON opened at $357.93 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $363.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $77.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.21.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

