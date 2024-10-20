Trust Co. of Vermont Has $209,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 358.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $90.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.45 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $90.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

