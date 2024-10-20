Trust Co. of Vermont Has $296,000 Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APH. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth about $789,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 43.1% during the first quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 5,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on APH. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,703,339. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

APH opened at $67.46 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.27.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

