Trust Co. of Vermont Has $46,000 Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 582.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 285.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $162,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,665.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. UBS Group downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup set a $19.00 price target on KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

