Trust Co. of Vermont Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URA. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.
Global X Uranium ETF Price Performance
Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.
Global X Uranium ETF Profile
The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Uranium ETF
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.