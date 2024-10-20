Trust Co. of Vermont Has $57,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of URA. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Uranium ETF stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

