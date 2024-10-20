Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 575.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $610,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,377.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

GEHC opened at $91.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 3.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

