Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $99.44 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 34.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

