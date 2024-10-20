Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 197 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 147.0% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL opened at $107.96 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

