Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 208 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $97.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $65.53 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.