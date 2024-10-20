Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 464 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KD. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 16,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Kyndryl by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Kyndryl by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Trading Up 0.6 %

KD stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.63. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $28.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyndryl

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.