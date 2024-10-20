Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

ITB stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

