Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 34.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.4% during the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 16,509 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.3% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Argus decreased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 6,250 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.38, for a total transaction of $2,002,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 821,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,277,391.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock worth $30,529,413. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $310.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.19, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.17 and a 52-week high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.