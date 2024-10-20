Trust Co. of Vermont Reduces Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,803,000. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 2,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth $56,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.34, for a total transaction of $77,047.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,959.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

ROP stock opened at $557.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $549.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $545.27. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $474.46 and a fifty-two week high of $579.10. The firm has a market cap of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.